Ball State University Logo

Ball State University

Ball State Online offers more than 110 online programs in high-demand fields and consistently lands in the Top 20 of the U.S. News & World Report “Best Online Programs” and “Best Online Programs for Veterans” national ranking for several of its online bachelor’s and graduate degrees. Ball State focuses on the student experience, placing emphasis on personal attention from faculty and immersive learning.

Degrees + Certificates

Courses and Specializations

Dr. Jennifer Coy

Dr. Jennifer Coy

Department Chair of the Department of Computer Science and Director of Computer Science Graduate Program and Associate Professor of Computer Science
Computer Science
Dr. Aihua Li

Dr. Aihua Li

Assistant Teaching Professor of Geography
Department of Geography and Meteorology and Data Science program
www.bsu.edu
ballstate
https://twitter.com/BallState
`` https://www.youtube.com/officialballstate

Other topics to explore

Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses