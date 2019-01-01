Università Bocconi Logo

Our ambition is to develop students' potential and foster knowledge in Business, Economics and Law through innovative learning and research activities in a multicultural environment. Bocconi is a community that constantly innovates teaching and learning technologies and that strongly believes in the power of life-long learning and networking. Now available online.

Alexander Maximilian Hiedemann

Alexander Maximilian Hiedemann

Lecturer
Government, Health & Not for Profit Division
Alfonso Gambardella

Alfonso Gambardella

Professor of Corporate Management
Management and Technology
Andrea Rurale

Andrea Rurale

Director
Master in Arts Management and Administration (MAMA)
Arnaldo Camuffo

Arnaldo Camuffo

Professor of Business Organization
Management and Technology
Chiara Spina

Chiara Spina

Assistant Professor
Enterpreneurship
Daniele Alesani

Daniele Alesani

Lecturer
EMMIO - Executive Master in Management of International Organisations
Erica Corbellini

Erica Corbellini

Director
MAFED - Master in Fashion, Experience and Design Management
Franz Wohlgezogen

Franz Wohlgezogen

Assistant Professor
Department of Management and Technology
Gabriele Troilo

Gabriele Troilo

Associate Professor
Department of Marketing
Greta Nasi

Greta Nasi

Director
EMMIO (Executive Master in Management of International Organisations)
Luca Brusati

Luca Brusati

Senior Instructor
Government, Health & Not for Profit Division
Maurizio Zollo

Maurizio Zollo

Dean’s Chaired Professor in Strategy and Sustainability
Management and Technology Department
Stefania Saviolo

Stefania Saviolo

Director
Luxury & Fashion Knowledge Center - SDA Bocconi
Stefano Caselli

Stefano Caselli

Vice Rector for International Affairs
Department of Finance
Stefano Gatti

Stefano Gatti

Director
Full Time MBA, SDA Bocconi School of Management
Vitaliano Fiorillo

Vitaliano Fiorillo

Lecturer of Operations and Technology Management at SDA Bocconi School of Management
Operations and Technology Management
