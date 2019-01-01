Eoin Test Collection

This collection has been recommended by your organization.

Eoin Test Collection

This collection has been recommended by your organization.

Test Curator Header

Test Curator Description

Indigenous Canada

Indigenous Canada

University of Alberta

Course
Rated 4.8 out of five stars. 17927 reviews

This sure is a secondary description

CommunityJoin a community of 87 million learners from around the world
CertificateLearn from more than 200 leading universities and industry educators.
Confidence70% of all learners who have stated a career goal and completed a course report outcomes such as gaining confidence, improving work performance, or selecting a new career path.
All courses include:
  • 100% online
  • Flexible schedule
  • Mobile learning
  • Videos and readings from professors at world-renowned universities and industry leaders
  • Practice quizzes

Can’t decide what is right for you?

Try the full learning experience for most courses free for 7 days.

Register to learn with Coursera’s community of 87 million learners around the world

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder