Get 20% Off Google Cloud certification exams

New from Google Cloud!

Complete selected Google Cloud Professional Certificates on Coursera and receive a discount voucher for 20% off the cost of a relevant Google Cloud certification exam.

Steps to obtain a discount voucher:

  1. Complete a Google Cloud Professional Certificate on Coursera to receive a voucher code in email

  2. Redeem the voucher via instructions in the email

  3. You will be led to a relevant Google Cloud certification exam hosting page to register and schedule your exam

  4. You must redeem the voucher before December 31, 2021. You can schedule and take your certification exam, with this voucher until March 31, 2022.

These Google Cloud Professional Certificates are valid for the voucher offer: 

Remember, you can complete multiple Google Cloud Professional Certificates (listed above) to obtain multiple certification exam discount vouchers.

Struggling to redeem your incentive? Contact Coursera support here.

Disclaimer: You must redeem the voucher before December 31, 2021. You can schedule and take your certification exam, with this voucher until March 31, 2022.  By using this offer you agree to the Google Cloud certification exam terms and conditions related to the 20% off the certification exam cost.

Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Cloud Architect

Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Cloud Architect

Google Cloud

Professional Certificate
Rated 4.8 out of five stars. 9636 reviews
Intermediate LevelIntermediate Level

