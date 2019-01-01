Pathways to the University of Illinois online MBA degree (iMBA)

Strategic Leadership and Management
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Managerial Economics and Business Analysis
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Value Chain Management
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Financial Management
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Global Challenges in Business
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Innovation: From Creativity to Entrepreneurship
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Foundations of Everyday Leadership
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Global Strategy I: How The Global Economy Works
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Strategic Innovation: Building and Sustaining Innovative Organizations
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Start your future today! Apply to the University of Illinois Master of Business Administration program, then start one of its courses right away. If you’re accepted to the program, your progress counts towards your degree learning.