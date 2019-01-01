Pathway Courses for University of Illinois Master's in Accounting (iMSA)

Get started with these Specializations or Courses to experience this top-ranked online accounting Master’s program.

Pathway Courses for University of Illinois Master's in Accounting (iMSA)

Get started with these Specializations or Courses to experience this top-ranked online accounting Master’s program.

Curated by Coursera

These courses and Specializations have been hand-picked by the learning team at Coursera

Accounting Analysis I: The Role of Accounting as an Information System

Accounting Analysis I: The Role of Accounting as an Information System

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Course
Rated 4.8 out of five stars. 534 reviews
Intermediate LevelIntermediate Level

Build a bridge to your dream job. Apply to the University of Illinois Master of Science in Accounting, then start one of its courses right away. If you’re accepted to the program, your progress counts towards your degree learning.

CommunityJoin a community of 87 million learners from around the world
CertificateLearn from more than 200 leading universities and industry educators.
Confidence70% of all learners who have stated a career goal and completed a course report outcomes such as gaining confidence, improving work performance, or selecting a new career path.
All courses include:
  • 100% online
  • Flexible schedule
  • Mobile learning
  • Videos and readings from professors at world-renowned universities and industry leaders
  • Practice quizzes

Can’t decide what is right for you?

Try the full learning experience for most courses free for 7 days.

Register to learn with Coursera’s community of 87 million learners around the world

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder