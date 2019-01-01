2018's Most Popular Data Science Courses

Neural Networks and Deep Learning
DeepLearning.AI
Convolutional Neural Networks
DeepLearning.AI
Improving Deep Neural Networks: Hyperparameter Tuning, Regularization and Optimization
DeepLearning.AI
Introduction to Data Science in Python
University of Michigan
Structuring Machine Learning Projects
DeepLearning.AI
The Data Scientist’s Toolbox
Johns Hopkins University
R Programming
Johns Hopkins University
SQL for Data Science
University of California, Davis
