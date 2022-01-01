Duke University
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Critical Thinking, Communication, Web Development, Entrepreneurship, Research and Design, Computer Graphic Techniques, Human Computer Interaction, Problem Solving, Business Analysis, Computer Graphics, Computer Programming, Javascript
4.4
(31 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Michigan State University
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Mathematics, User Experience, Graphics Software, Human Computer Interaction, Asset, Computer Graphic Techniques, Software Engineering, Interactive Design, Computer Graphics, Communication, Advertising, Software Engineering Tools
4.2
(33 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
The University of Tokyo
Skills you'll gain: Theoretical Computer Science, Algorithms, Operations Research, Research and Design, Communication, Problem Solving, Human Computer Interaction, Computer Graphics, Computer Programming
4.1
(262 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months