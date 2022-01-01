Unity
Augmented Reality is a type of media dealing with images, sounds, or other data superimposed over a camera screen. Common examples of this are Snapchat filters that alter the view of photos or videos taken through the app, or the mobile game Pokemon Go in which players use their smartphone cameras to “catch” animated characters from the franchise.
While many people are aware of the entertainment purposes that Augmented Reality can serve, it’s also an important subject to learn for healthcare-related reasons such as showing nearby defibrillators, helping new mothers struggling with breastfeeding, allowing patients to describe their symptoms better, and other uses.
Excitingly, experts predict Augmented Reality will continue to grow. Mobile devices supporting the technology reached 1.5 billion in May of 2019, and more trends are predicted to come to fruition over the next couple of years.
As companies invest in Augmented Reality features to stay competitive, learners interested in the technology will find there are many opportunities worth applying to on job boards. With articles across the web aiming to advise both job seekers eager to gain Augmented Reality skills and the employers clamoring to hire them, this in-demand expertise can help successful learners reel in an average of $97,549 yearly in the U.S.
Learning about Augmented Reality can help enthusiasts land roles such as Augmented Reality Engineer, Animator for Mobile Augmented Reality, Android Engineer, Graphic Designer, UX Designer, 3D Designer, Product Designer, Creative Director, Augmented Reality News Producer, UX Researcher, and various others.
Augmented Reality courses offered through Coursera equip learners with knowledge in building an AR experience through ARCore; identifying different types of AR experiences; understanding what makes AR feel “real”; interacting with virtual objects; applying practical techniques to rapidly and easily prototype mobile applications; and more.
Lessons on Augmented Reality are taught by instructors from major tech names, including Google AR & VR, Unity Technologies, and other organizations. Learners can enjoy exploring Augmented Reality with instructors specializing in AR Applications, 3D Graphics, Computer Engineering, and other disciplines. Course content on Augmented Reality is delivered via hands-on projects, video lectures, readings, quizzes, and other types of assignments.
The skills or experience you may need to have before learning augmented reality (AR) could include video editing, computer-aided design (CAD), creating virtual reality (VR) content, and some knowledge of 3D modeling. You may also need to have a grasp on using VR tools and creating DSLR 2D images and videos. It can also be helpful when learning AR if you have some knowledge of basic C# programming and developing apps with Unity or building other types of apps to run on mobile devices.
The kind of people who are best suited for roles in AR understand how AR transforms the way people see and interact with the world. They can grasp the concepts of all the types of emerging XR technologies. The kind of people who enjoy working in roles in AR are passionate about understanding what makes AR feel “real,” popular uses for AR, and how AR experiences work, as well as having an interest in the ethical questions that arise with the use of these technologies.
Learning AR may be right for you if you want to become an AR developer to develop content or know how to incorporate aspects of AR into new projects and initiatives in your company. Taking courses about AR may benefit you if you want to learn how to use the tools and platforms to create the AR landscape, such as Google Poly, Unity XR, and ARCore. Studying AR may be right for you if you want to develop VR and AR apps for mobile devices. In addition, the topic may be right for you to learn if you plan to work in the science and medical research industries where biomedical visualization is evolving as a popular field to better understand human anatomy and body system functions.