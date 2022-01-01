University of Pennsylvania
Business management is the set of skills and disciplines that surround the administration of a business. You can manage a company, or you can manage a nonprofit or governmental organization. Managing a business involves planning and organizing a business' operations, as well as analyzing how well that business is performing. Whether you're managing a small business or a large corporation, the principles of business management are similar.
As a business manager, you need to be a motivator and a leader, as well as an administrator who can handle a wide range of tasks at any given time. You are responsible for the operations and facilities of the company, contracts with vendors, and, of course, your employees. Management also requires an analytical mind that can help you anticipate future events and conditions.
Learning and applying the skills of business management help you to keep your company or organization running most effectively. While some people have a natural aptitude for business, some people need to learn how to manage an organization. Studying business management can provide you with strategic thinking, communication, and leadership tools that prepare you for business success. You'll gain a grasp of other crucial skills like marketing, accounting, and human resources, and you can also pick up expertise in the specifics of running a small or large company. A study of business management also provides you with a big-picture understanding of how world events and economic changes can affect your company.
No matter what size business you want to lead, online courses on Coursera can help you learn what it takes to manage a business effectively on your own schedule. You can start with foundational courses that teach you the basics, or you can study more specific topics like managing your emotions through stress, digital marketing, or how to use particular types of management software. Additional opportunities include learning the essential skills and strategies of negotiation, managing your brand, understanding financial markets, and applying the concepts of emotional intelligence to leadership.