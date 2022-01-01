University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Analysis, Communication, Computational Thinking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Structures, Java Programming, Javascript, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Mobile Development, Pandas, Programming Principles, Python Programming, Software Engineering, Software Testing, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Development
4.4
(781 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Computational Logic, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Data Management, Data Structures, Database Administration, Database Application, Databases, Extract, Transform, Load, Javascript, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Natural Language Processing, Programming Principles, Python Programming, SQL, Software Architecture, Software Engineering, Statistical Programming, Syntax, Theoretical Computer Science, Web, Web Development
4.8
(248.6k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of California, Santa Cruz
Skills you'll gain: C Programming, C Programming Language Family, Computer Program, Computer Programming, Cut, Copy, And Paste, Data Management, Data Structures, Human Computer Interaction, Mathematics, Other Programming Languages, Programming Principles, Theoretical Computer Science
4.5
(7.7k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Bash (Unix Shell), Cloud Computing, Cloud Platforms, Computational Thinking, Computer Programming, Data Structures, Debugging, Github, Google Cloud Platform, Other Programming Languages, Programming Principles, Python Programming, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Software Testing, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Troubleshooting, Unix Shells
4.7
(29.8k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Duke University
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, CSS, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Cryptography, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Structures, Entrepreneurship, General Statistics, HTML and CSS, Html, Java (Software Platform), Java Programming, Javascript, Leadership and Management, Mobile Development, Network Architecture, Probability & Statistics, Problem Solving, Programming Principles, Research and Design, Security Engineering, Software Engineering, Software Testing, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Design, Web Development
4.6
(19.7k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Change Management, Leadership and Management, Programming Principles, Web Development, Responsive Web Design, Web Design, Human Computer Interaction, User Experience, Web, Interactive Design, Computer Programming
4.8
(996 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Research and Design, Entrepreneurship, Web Development, Website Wireframe, Human Computer Interaction, User Experience, Usability, Problem Solving, Experience, Design and Product, User Research
4.8
(894 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months