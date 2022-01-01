Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Backup, Cloud Computing, Communication, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Cyberattacks, Data Architecture, Data Management, Database Administration, Database Application, Databases, File System, Hardware Design, Human Computer Interaction, Mathematics, Microarchitecture, Network Architecture, Network Security, Networking Hardware, Operating Systems, Product Lifecycle, Security, Security Engineering, Security Software, Software, Software As A Service, Software Engineering, Software Security, System Security, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Virtual Reality, Writing
4.8
(135.8k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
University of Colorado System
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Computer Architecture, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Theoretical Computer Science, Computational Logic, Hardware Design, Computer Networking, Mathematics
4.6
(1.9k reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
University of London
Skills you'll gain: Programming Principles, Computer Networking, Software Testing, Computer Graphics, Machine Learning, Calculus, Linear Algebra, Other Programming Languages, Algorithms, Python Programming, Data Structures, Javascript, Computational Logic, Combinatorics, Computer Programming, Mathematics, Statistical Programming, Web Development, Agile Software Development, General Statistics, Web Design, Theoretical Computer Science, C Programming Language Family, HTML and CSS, User Experience, Full-Stack Web Development, Software Engineering, Mathematical Theory & Analysis
Earn a degree
Degree
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Cloud Computing, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Security Incident Management, Cryptography, Cyberattacks, Data Management, Data Warehousing, Database Administration, Databases, DevOps, Distributed Computing Architecture, Finance, Human Computer Interaction, Mobile Development, Mobile Security, Network Architecture, Network Security, Networking Hardware, Operating Systems, Python Programming, Regulations and Compliance, SQL, Security, Security Engineering, Security Software, Security Strategy, Software Engineering, Software Security, Software Testing, Statistical Programming, System Security, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Threat
4.6
(14.6k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Advertising, Applied Machine Learning, Change Management, Cloud Computing, Communication, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Continuous Integration, Data Management, Deep Learning, DevOps, Estimation, Extract, Transform, Load, Feature Engineering, General Statistics, Kubernetes, Leadership and Management, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Machine Learning Software, Marketing, Network Security, Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, Security Engineering, Security Strategy, Statistical Programming, Strategy and Operations
4.7
(1.9k reviews)
Advanced · Specialization · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Analysis, Application Development, Big Data, Budget Management, Business Analysis, Business Communication, Change Management, Cloud Computing, Communication, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Cryptography, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Data Management, Data Mining, Data Model, Data Structures, Data Visualization, Data Visualization Software, Database Administration, Database Design, Databases, Decision Making, Design and Product, Econometrics, Entrepreneurship, Experiment, Extract, Transform, Load, Feature Engineering, Finance, General Statistics, Leadership and Management, Machine Learning, Network Security, Other Programming Languages, Plot (Graphics), Presentation, Probability & Statistics, Problem Solving, Product Design, Programming Principles, Project Management, R Programming, Research and Design, SQL, Security Engineering, Security Strategy, Small Data, Software, Software Engineering, Software Security, Spreadsheet Software, Statistical Analysis, Statistical Programming, Statistical Visualization, Storytelling, Strategy and Operations, Theoretical Computer Science
4.8
(58.3k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Back-End Web Development, Big Data, Brand Management, Business Analysis, Communication, Computer Networking, Customer Relationship Management, Customer Success, Data Analysis, Data Management, Digital Marketing, E-Commerce, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Financial Analysis, Leadership and Management, Market Analysis, Market Research, Marketing, Networking Hardware, Research and Design, Sales, Social Media, Strategy and Operations, Web Development
4.8
(359 reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Agile Software Development, Application Development, BlockChain, Cloud Computing, Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Platforms, Cloud Storage, Communication, Computational Logic, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Cryptography, Data Management, Design and Product, DevOps, Distributed Computing Architecture, Extract, Transform, Load, Finance, Full-Stack Web Development, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Kubernetes, Leadership and Management, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Network Architecture, Network Security, Operating Systems, Product Design, Programming Principles, Project Management, Python Programming, Security Engineering, Software, Software Architecture, Software As A Service, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Software Framework, Software Testing, Statistical Programming, Strategy and Operations, System Programming, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Development
4.6
(29.5k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Applied Machine Learning, BlockChain, Cloud Computing, Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Platforms, Cloud Storage, Communication, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Vision, Cryptography, Data Analysis, Data Mining, Deep Learning, DevOps, Finance, General Statistics, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Network Architecture, Network Security, Operating Systems, Probability & Statistics, Regression, Security Engineering, Software Architecture, Software As A Service, Software Engineering, Software Framework, System Programming, Theoretical Computer Science
4.7
(64.4k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 1-3 Months