Knowledge Accelerators
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Sales, Adaptability, Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Customer Relationship Management, Entrepreneurship, Supply Chain and Logistics, Communication, Time Management, Customer Success, Finance, Business Psychology, Customer Support
4.8
(1.1k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Backup, Cloud Computing, Communication, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Cyberattacks, Data Architecture, Data Management, Database Administration, Database Application, Databases, File System, Hardware Design, Human Computer Interaction, Mathematics, Microarchitecture, Network Architecture, Network Security, Networking Hardware, Operating Systems, Product Lifecycle, Security, Security Engineering, Security Software, Software, Software As A Service, Software Engineering, Software Security, System Security, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Virtual Reality, Writing
4.8
(135.8k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Northwestern University
Skills you'll gain: Brand Management, Business Communication, Communication, Customer Relationship Management, Entrepreneurship, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations
4.7
(1.2k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
IE Business School
Skills you'll gain: Finance, Strategy and Operations, Marketing, Leadership and Management, Customer Experience, Customer Relationship Management, Communication, User Experience, Human Computer Interaction, Brand Management, Brand, Entrepreneurship, Customer Success, Sales, Experience
4.6
(350 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Tecnológico de Monterrey
Skills you'll gain: Business Analysis, Change Management, Critical Thinking, Customer Relationship Management, Finance, Leadership, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Research and Design, Strategy and Operations
4.3
(57 reviews)
Advanced · Specialization · 1-3 Months
Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Applied Machine Learning, Business Psychology, Cloud Computing, Communication, Computer Graphics, Google Cloud Platform, Human Computer Interaction, Human Resources, Interactive Design, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Reinforcement Learning, Strategy and Operations
4.4
(129 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Free
University of London
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Finance, Stock, Marketing, Brand Management, Customer Relationship Management, Brand, Sales, Customer Success, Leadership and Management
4.9
(5.6k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months