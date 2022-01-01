IBM
The goal of ethical hacking is to test and protect the security and information systems of the organization an ethical hacker is working for. This type of hacking is also known as “penetration testing” because the white hat hacker, or ethical hacker, tests the system to see if there are any areas to breach or exploit. This allows the organization to ensure its systems are up to date and secure so that its weaknesses aren’t taken advantage of by illegal hackers.
Ethical hacking jobs cover a broad range of roles including those in cybersecurity and information analysis. When you study as an ethical hacker, you could get hired as a security consultant at a networking, technology, or computing firm, work as a penetration tester, become an information security analyst or manager, or work as an independent certified ethical hacker contractor. Job duties may include tasks such as locating and anticipating various attacks to a network, guessing and cracking passwords, and exploiting vulnerabilities. In the US, ethical hackers make an annual average base pay of about $119,289 as of 2020, according to ZipRecruiter.
Before aiming to become an ethical hacker, work towards proficiency in database handling, networking, and operating systems. Communication and a creative mind are also required in ethical hacking roles. Not only will you need to solve problems quickly and with confidence, but you’ll also be required to predict an illegal hacker’s next move.
Online courses on Coursera can introduce you to the fundamentals of cybersecurity, including various types of cyber threats and security tools. Other lessons focus on specific tasks, such as exploiting vulnerabilities in certain applications. You can also choose to learn about forensics, incident response, and penetration testing as well as principles of secure coding.