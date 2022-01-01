Parsons School of Design, The New School
Fashion design is the specialized work involved in creating the artistic direction for clothing, apparel, and related accessories for the apparel industry. Fashion design is centered on the art and methodology dedicated to the creation of new, beautiful clothing that meets the aesthetic demands of the general population. Fashion design focuses on the mechanics of creating coats, dresses, suits, pants, shirts, blouses, and any other type of clothing and accessories for men and women. Professionals who practice fashion design are known as fashion designers, along with hairstylists, clothing specialists, beauty consultants, and a whole array of related roles connected to the fashion industry.
It’s important to learn fashion design to gain a basic understanding of how fresh ideas that are created through drawing and sketching evolve into the latest clothing styles and accessories. Learning fashion design can provide fundamental knowledge of how to use computer-aided design (CAD) elements to finalize ideas. If you aspire to work in the clothing industry because you have an eye for colors, visuals, and stylistic design, then fashion design might be the educational and vocational path on which to focus your interests.
When you aspire to work in fashion design, some of the careers that use fashion design include fashion designer or assistant designer. These are the key roles involved in the process of clothing creations from start to finish, and in the ideation, execution, and production of clothing lines. Other careers in this field include fashion merchandisers, who are the professionals who plan, research, and decide the exact fashion trends a company should pursue. The fashion industry also has career opportunities for fashion buyers, merchandising managers, and fashion directors.
When you take online courses in fashion design, you have the opportunity to learn about visual aesthetics, fashion design history, and the use of modern software in fashion design. You can also gain knowledge of the textures of garments, the sources of clothing materials, and how clothing is often a vehicle for culture, ideas, and politics. Designers learn to be innovative in their thinking and how to be able to communicate fashion ideas clearly. Fashion design is ever-evolving, so taking online courses helps you stay abreast of the latest philosophies, trends, and directions that fashion is taking with all age groups.