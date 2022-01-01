Free
Commonwealth Education Trust
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Human Resources, People Development, Pedagogy, Communication, Teaching, Emotional Intelligence, Teaching Method, Entrepreneurship, Business Psychology, Human Learning, Deep Learning
4.6
(640 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
Commonwealth Education Trust
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, People Development, Deep Learning, Human Learning, Accounting, Professional Development, Business Psychology
4.8
(175 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
Commonwealth Education Trust
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Theoretical Computer Science, Software Engineering, Business Psychology, Communication, People Development, Entrepreneurship, Human Learning, Software Architecture, Human Resources
4.7
(159 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Michigan State University
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Mathematics, User Experience, Graphics Software, Human Computer Interaction, Asset, Computer Graphic Techniques, Software Engineering, Interactive Design, Computer Graphics, Communication, Advertising, Software Engineering Tools
4.2
(33 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months