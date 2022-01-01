The subject of health and fitness involves actions and decisions that improve the way your body functions. Exercise routines—usually broken down into cardio and strength-building activities—are an important part of the subject. Physical activity can help you manage your weight, improve your mental health, and strengthen muscles. Diet is another pillar of health and fitness. What you eat and drink can affect your short-term and long-term health and even your mood. Rest, including quality of sleep and length of sleep, is another aspect of this subject. Lack of sleep leads to reduced physical and mental abilities.
Learning about health and fitness can prepare you for a range of careers, including fitness trainer, massage therapist, physical therapist, and nutritionist. Fitness trainers guide clients through exercise routines. A routine may be a general set of exercises for a large class or specific activities catered to an individual's needs. Physical therapists offer a similar service, but their guidance is specifically for individuals who are recovering from injuries or other conditions. Massage therapists use physical pressure to relieve pain or stress in patients. Nutritionists create dietary plans for clients who want to pursue healthier lifestyles.
"Online health and fitness courses help you learn about the ways in which the human body responds to exercise and food. This includes how your brain benefits from good nutrition, physical activity, and rest. You'll also learn how to identify and interpret signals from your body, ranging from pain to changes in heart rate and blood pressure.
Instructors may present the lessons as video lectures or reading assignments. You can advance through all of the course material at your own pace and from your own home. This level of flexibility is useful for anyone who wants to balance educational pursuits with a busy lifestyle."