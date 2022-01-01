University of Colorado System
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Finance, Market Research, Marketing, Adaptability, Entrepreneurship, Budget Management, Business Analysis, Business Development, Market Analysis, Research and Design, Utility, Sales, Business Psychology, Energy, Human Resources
4.7
(619 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
Deep Teaching Solutions
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Project Management, Strategy and Operations, Entrepreneurship, Human Learning, Business Psychology, People Development, Communication, Planning, Human Resources, Leadership Development, Emotional Intelligence
4.8
(17 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Free
The State University of New York
Skills you'll gain: Finance, People Management, Patient, Probability & Statistics, Strategy and Operations, Entrepreneurship, Epidemiology, Communication, Human Learning, Business Psychology
4.8
(225 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 3+ Months
University of Virginia
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Project Management, Finance, Project Planning, Risk, Supply Chain and Logistics, Planning, Agile Software Development, Probability & Statistics, Project, Project Plan, Risk Management, Entrepreneurship
4.7
(7k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Adaptability, Business Psychology, Communication, Decision Making, Entrepreneurship, Human Learning, Leadership, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Personal Advertisement, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations
4.7
(2.7k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 1-3 Months