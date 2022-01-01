Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Backup, Cloud Computing, Communication, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Cyberattacks, Data Architecture, Data Management, Database Administration, Database Application, Databases, File System, Hardware Design, Human Computer Interaction, Mathematics, Microarchitecture, Network Architecture, Network Security, Networking Hardware, Operating Systems, Product Lifecycle, Security, Security Engineering, Security Software, Software, Software As A Service, Software Engineering, Software Security, System Security, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Virtual Reality, Writing
4.8
(135.8k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: BlockChain, Cloud Computing, Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Platforms, Cloud Storage, Communication, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Cryptography, DevOps, Finance, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Machine Learning, Network Architecture, Network Security, Operating Systems, Process, Security Engineering, Software Architecture, Software As A Service, Software Engineering, Software Framework, System Programming, Technical Support, Theoretical Computer Science, User Experience
4.7
(2k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Colorado System
Skills you'll gain: Leadership Development, Leadership and Management, Project Management, Strategy and Operations, Marketing, Cmos, Strategy, Human Resources, Agile Software Development, Principle, I-Deas, Research and Design, Software Engineering, Leadership, Entrepreneurship, Communication, Sales
4.8
(144 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Agile Software Development, Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Bayesian Statistics, Big Data, Bigquery, Business Psychology, Cloud API, Cloud Computing, Cloud Storage, Computational Thinking, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Data Management, Data Structures, Databases, Deep Learning, DevOps, Distributed Computing Architecture, Econometrics, Entrepreneurship, Extract, Transform, Load, Feature Engineering, Full-Stack Web Development, General Statistics, Geostatistics, Google Cloud Platform, Hardware Design, Kubernetes, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Network Security, Performance Management, Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, Regression, Security Engineering, Security Strategy, Software Architecture, Software Engineering, Statistical Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Strategy and Operations, Tensorflow, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Development
4.6
(23.9k reviews)
Intermediate · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
LearnQuest
Skills you'll gain: Agile Software Development, Application Development, Communication, Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Design and Product, DevOps, Entrepreneurship, Estimation, Finance, Journalism, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Operations Management, Probability & Statistics, Problem Solving, Product Design, Project Management, Research and Design, Sales, Scrum (Software Development), Software, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Statistical Tests, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain Systems, Supply Chain and Logistics
4.6
(828 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Marketing, Vendor Management, Leadership and Management, Software Engineering, Project Planning, Probability & Statistics, Entrepreneurship, Planning, Operations Management, Budget, Research and Design, Budget Management, Risk, Supply Chain and Logistics, Procurement, Operations Research, Finance, Communication, Software Testing, Supply Chain Systems, Risk Management, Project Management, Project, Project Plan, Public Relations
4.8
(4.4k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
LearnQuest
Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Cloud Computing, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Data Management, Data Structures, Data Warehousing, Database Administration, Database Application, Databases, DevOps, Human Computer Interaction, Network Security, NoSQL, Operating Systems, Programming Principles, Security Engineering, Software Architecture, Software As A Service, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science, User Experience
4.6
(285 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months