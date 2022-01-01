Wesleyan University
The concept of mental health refers to an organism’s (usually in the context of a human’s) psychological well-being and ability to intellectually process both internal and external stressors or trauma.
In scientific studies, Mental Health refers to the field of medicine concerned with improving the psychological state of an individual. Learners explore how social factors promote mental health, influence the onset and course of mental illness, and affect how mental illnesses are diagnosed and treated. Details about different types of mental illnesses and therapeutic methodologies are explored as well.
Many people are motivated to work in Mental Health because they want to be of service to individuals and communities. Fortunately, there are jobs in Mental Health at all levels of education to make this possible! Job titles held by Mental Health learners include Children’s Mental Health Therapist, Clinical Social Worker, Private Practice Therapist, Family Therapist, Marriage Therapist, Addiction and Recovery Specialist, Special Education Teacher, Clinical Psychologist, Psychiatrist, and many other roles that are concerned with psychological health and well-being.
Courses on Mental Health offered through Coursera explore the basics of psychological well-being and illness, and how they have been influenced by various societal attitudes and developments. Courses reveal different ways of providing psychological relief; the phenomenon of Positive Psychology; the effects of cannabis on anxiety; the facts behind our anxiety responses; how to best manage news consumption; the effects of isolation; and more.
These courses provide practical applications for Mental Health concepts through videos, lectures, practice exercises, opportunities to explore our own psychological reactions, and interactive discussions.
Any job that allows you to interact with the public can be good experience for studying mental health. This exposes you to people from all walks of life and could prepare you for working with clients and patients should you choose a career in the field. Working or volunteering in nursing homes, senior centers, after school programs, preschools, group homes, hospitals, and clinics can be especially helpful. Any sort of background studying topics like psychology or biology could also be helpful for those who plan to learn about mental health. Even if you have struggled with your own mental health in the past or have a family member who does, you may have a better understanding of any courses you take.
A person with a desire to help others is best suited to work in the mental health field. Working with people who struggle with their mental health can be extremely challenging and extremely rewarding at the same time, so you'll also need to be patient, empathetic, and compassionate. You must also be a good communicator, a good listener, and willing to build a relationship with clients in order to help them thrive in their own lives. Those who work in the mental health field will need to be organized and good at keeping records of their patients' and clients' problems. You must also have a strong code of ethics as you'll be dealing with private information.
A career in mental health is right for you if you understand how important it is for people to manage their mental health in order to improve and enjoy their lives. Because you will most often work in a medical or clinical setting, you never know who you may encounter. You must be open-minded and willing to work with anyone who walks through your door, no matter the severity of their mental illness. You must also be a team player. In the mental health field, you'll find yourself working not just with patients, but also doctors, teachers, social workers, families of your patients, and other professionals to ensure patients and clients receive the most comprehensive care available.