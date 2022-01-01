IBM
Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Cloud Computing, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Security Incident Management, Cryptography, Cyberattacks, Data Management, Data Warehousing, Database Administration, Databases, DevOps, Distributed Computing Architecture, Finance, Human Computer Interaction, Mobile Development, Mobile Security, Network Architecture, Network Security, Networking Hardware, Operating Systems, Python Programming, Regulations and Compliance, SQL, Security, Security Engineering, Security Software, Security Strategy, Software Engineering, Software Security, Software Testing, Statistical Programming, System Security, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Threat
4.6
(14.6k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Security Incident Management, Cyberattacks, Database Administration, Databases, DevOps, Mobile Development, Mobile Security, Network Security, Operating Systems, Python Programming, Security Engineering, Security Software, Security Strategy, Software Engineering, Software Security, Software Testing, Statistical Programming, System Security, Threat
4.6
(2.1k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Analysis, Communication, Computational Thinking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Structures, Java Programming, Javascript, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Mobile Development, Pandas, Programming Principles, Python Programming, Software Engineering, Software Testing, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Development
4.4
(781 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Duke University
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, CSS, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Cryptography, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Structures, Entrepreneurship, General Statistics, HTML and CSS, Html, Java (Software Platform), Java Programming, Javascript, Leadership and Management, Mobile Development, Network Architecture, Probability & Statistics, Problem Solving, Programming Principles, Research and Design, Security Engineering, Software Engineering, Software Testing, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Design, Web Development
4.6
(19.7k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of California San Diego
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Computer Graphics, Computer Programming, Cryptography, Data Management, Data Structures, Entrepreneurship, Java (Software Platform), Java Programming, Javascript, Leadership and Management, Mobile Development, Problem Solving, Programming Principles, Research and Design, Security Engineering, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Development
4.6
(13.6k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Skills you'll gain: Cloud Computing, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Databases, Distributed Computing Architecture, Javascript, Mobile Development, Mongodb, NoSQL, Programming Principles, React (web framework), Software Engineering, Web, Web Design, Web Development
4.7
(11.2k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 1-3 Months
(ISC)²
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Algorithms, Business Psychology, Change Management, Cloud Computing, Communication, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Security Incident Management, Cryptography, Cyberattacks, Data Management, Databases, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Financial Accounting, Human Computer Interaction, Human Resources, Leadership and Management, Management Accounting, Marketing, Mobile Development, Network Architecture, Network Model, Network Security, Operating Systems, Organizational Development, Planning, Probability & Statistics, Programming Principles, Sales, Security Engineering, Software Engineering, Software Security, Software Testing, Statistical Tests, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, System Security, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Virtual Reality
4.7
(737 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Alberta
Skills you'll gain: Architecture, Computational Thinking, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Design and Product, Distributed Computing Architecture, Full-Stack Web Development, Java Programming, Mobile Development, Object-Oriented Programming, Operating Systems, Product Design, Programming Principles, Representational State Transfer, Software, Software Architecture, Software Design, Software Engineering, Software Framework, System Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Development
4.6
(3.1k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Skills you'll gain: Angular, Application Development, Cloud Computing, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Databases, Distributed Computing Architecture, Human Computer Interaction, Mobile Development, Mongodb, NoSQL, Other Programming Languages, Programming Principles, Software Engineering, User Experience, Web Design, Web Development
4.7
(10.5k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Account Management, Accounting, Cloud Computing, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Google Cloud Platform, Leadership and Management, Mobile Development, Mobile Security, Network Architecture, Network Security, Networking Hardware, Planning, Programming Principles, Sales, Security, Security Engineering, Supply Chain and Logistics
4.7
(2.4k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 1-4 Weeks
New York University
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, BlockChain, Cloud Computing, Cloud Infrastructure, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Computer Security Models, Cryptography, Cyberattacks, Finance, Marketing, Mobile Development, Mobile Security, Network Architecture, Network Security, Operating Systems, Probability & Statistics, Risk Management, Security, Security Engineering, Security Software, Software Security, System Security, Theoretical Computer Science
4.7
(2.7k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months