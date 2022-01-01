Free
California Institute of the Arts
Skills you'll gain: Culture, Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Critical Thinking, Research and Design, Data Management, Creativity, Big Data, Business Analysis, Business Psychology, Data Analysis
4.7
(131 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Berklee College of Music
Skills you'll gain: Software Architecture, Theoretical Computer Science, Design and Product, Research and Design, Programming Principles, Creativity, Entrepreneurship, Software Engineering, Product Design, Computer Programming
4.8
(769 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Berklee College of Music
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Advertising, Algorithms, Communication, Computer Graphics, Editing, General Statistics, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Marketing, Media Production, Probability & Statistics, Theoretical Computer Science
4.8
(762 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months