Berklee College of Music
Skills you'll gain: Business Psychology, Communication, Computer Graphics, Creativity, Culture, Entrepreneurship, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Leadership and Management, Research and Design, Storytelling, Writing
4.8
(1.8k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Berklee College of Music
Skills you'll gain: Brand Management, Communication, Computer Graphics, Creativity, Entrepreneurial Finance, Entrepreneurship, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Media Production, Music, Public Relations, Research and Design, Storytelling, User Experience, Writing
4.7
(3.1k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Berklee College of Music
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Brand Management, Business Analysis, Communication, Contract Management, Creativity, Critical Thinking, Entrepreneurship, General Accounting, Human Computer Interaction, Human Resources, Law, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Media Production, Music, Research and Design, Strategy and Operations, Talent Management, User Experience
4.8
(4.6k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
It’s important to learn about music production when you want to develop your creativity and technical abilities as a music and audio producer. Learning about music production gives you the understanding that you need to go forward and record and produce professional sounding music and audio. Today’s music and audio industry has significantly advanced with technology, and it's critical to keep up with what’s new and relevant in the field.
When learning music production, you'll gain a comprehensive group of skills that span from understanding music theory to editing audio mixes. Music theory skills, such as learning pitch, rhythm, meter, notation, and scales, give you a strong foundation about how music is organized and notated.
When you learn about music production, you'll gain skills you need to record, edit, and mix your music on almost any type of recording equipment and learn about the various aspects of music production such as how to handle reverb, delay, and compression. You will learn the critical skills of how to edit and evaluate your mix by critically listening to it on different sound systems used by today’s consumers.
In addition to learning the skills of creating music tracks, you'll understand how to create and enhance the sound of a vocal track through recent technologies that have changed the music recording industry. you'll also learn the important skills required to use the industry-standard digital audio workstation, called Pro Tools, that's used to create professional recordings.
Many career opportunities will come out of learning about music production, including audio engineering, sound design, audio editing, mixing, recording, songwriting, and advanced technology areas such as MIDI programming. You'll also be able to move into the business areas of the music and audio professions, such as legal issues, copyrights, and contracts that need to be in place for music production to be profitable. If you're interested in music promotion, learning about music production can expand your career opportunities in that field because you have a deeper understanding of what goes into creating music and audio. If you're interested in the music education field, you'll learn the skills of improvisation, classroom management, and curriculum design for student musical productions and performances.
Online courses on Coursera can help you learn about music production because many of the courses are brought to you from instructors who teach at the Berklee College of Music, a leading music college. Each instructor from Berklee and other schools with notable music industry programs understands the complex nature of practical technical aspects, methods, regulations, and practices that go into today’s evolving and fast-paced music and audio industry. In addition, you'll be able to learn from an instructor how to navigate newer versions of Ableton Live, an important piece of technology used to produce music and audio.