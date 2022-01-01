University System of Georgia
Process improvement is the series of actions you take to streamline a task, which makes its completion more efficient and helps to deliver a higher quality end result. This type of approach can be used for any task in life, but it's commonly used by companies trying to reduce costs by cutting waste and increasing the efficiency of workers. The constant focus on improving the processes that go into making a product also means the quality control department and product management teams are typically included.
Learning process improvement can help you advance in a quality control job you already have if you're new to the subject. It can also be included as part of a learning path if you want to become a project manager or process engineer. There are also job opportunities that require knowledge of process improvement, such as process improvement specialists, management positions, and Lean Six Sigma job training specialists. Data analysts and time study professionals also find opportunities to advance through the study of process improvement.
Taking online courses in process improvement on Coursera can help you get started in the field by offering opportunities to engage in learning that has real-world applications. The courses are set up to accommodate your current knowledge level, such as beginner level Six Sigma courses, and there are also more advanced value chain management courses that build on the early process improvement courses. You can earn Professional Certificates to add to your resume or fill in gaps in your knowledge by choosing the courses that fit your needs.
You need to have solid reading and math skills before learning process improvement. You also need analytical skills and you need to be a person who pays close attention to details. If you're new to the topic, you have the option to begin with the fundamentals by taking beginner level Six Sigma courses. From there, you can build on the process improvement foundation and advance to the more complex intermediate and advanced level value chain management and Six Sigma green belt courses.