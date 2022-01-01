University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Business Analysis, Business Psychology, Business Research, Cryptography, Customer Relationship Management, Data Analysis, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Financial Analysis, Forecasting, Human Computer Interaction, Human Resources, Investment Management, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Operations Management, Planning, Probability & Statistics, Professional Development, Project Management, Research and Design, Sales, Security Engineering, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics, Theoretical Computer Science, User Experience
4.7
(235 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, User Experience, Security Engineering, Research and Design, Business Research, Operations Management, Theoretical Computer Science, Cryptography, Human Computer Interaction
4.7
(108 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
University at Buffalo
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Data Analysis, Energy, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Leadership and Management, Operating Systems, Regulations and Compliance, Solar Energy, Strategy and Operations, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science
4.7
(1k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Free
University at Buffalo
Skills you'll gain: Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Strategy and Operations, Advertising, Project Management, Marketing, Artificial Neural Networks, Leadership and Management, Account Management, Probability & Statistics, Operations Research, Human Resources, General Statistics, Mathematics, Communication, Research and Design, Machine Learning, Procurement, Media Strategy & Planning, Entrepreneurship, Planning, Data Mining, Operations Management, Supply Chain and Logistics, Data Analysis, Sales
4.7
(122 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Technical University of Denmark (DTU)
Skills you'll gain: Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Interactive Design, Strategy and Operations, Security Engineering, System Security, Computer Graphics, Mathematics, Cryptography, Operations Management, Theoretical Computer Science, Human Computer Interaction, Operating Systems, Software Security
4.6
(57 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Renewable energy is energy that comes from resources that renew themselves naturally. So many of the energy sources we rely on today are finite and stem from resources that will run out one day, so scientists are working to harness energy that is renewable. The most widely used renewable energy sources are solar power and wind power, and scientists consider them reliable resources for renewable energy because we always have sunlight and wind all over on earth. Other sources for developing renewable energy include geothermal heat, tides and waves, and biomass energy. Scientists throughout the world are working to develop renewable energy as an inexpensive and sustainable alternative to oil, gas, and coal. These renewable energy sources can help preserve a clean and healthy environment and save money for residential and business consumers.
Studying renewable energy can help you prepare for the future because of the positive environmental and economic impact that alternative sources of energy can have on the planet. The sources of energy that we use the most—fossil fuels—are finite, and they contribute to climate change because of the greenhouse gases that they emit. Renewable energy sources can contribute less to the pollution of the earth and can better serve the environment. Adding more sources of energy to the mix will also create competition in the marketplace, and increased competition tends to lower prices. When you study renewable sources of energy, you can contribute to a greener planet and a better economy for everyone.
When you take online courses on Coursera, you can gain a better understanding of renewable energy and the impact that it can have on the world. Whether you're learning the basics of renewable energy or exploring more advanced aspects of alternative energy, you can tailor the courses on Coursera to best fit your needs. You can take survey courses on renewable energy or learn about more specific topics like green building, utility safety, and how solar energy affects the engineering industry.