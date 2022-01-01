Interactive Brokers
Technical analysis is the practice of forecasting the future price movements of a stock or other investment based on the historical data of that security's performance. Technical analysts examine the statistical trends of a stock, commodity, future, currency, or other security for their analysis. Trends like price movement and volume serve as the basis for these predictions. Analysts base their forecasts on the understanding that market trends are more likely to continue than to change, so technical analysis allows you to take advantage of how you've seen a commodity perform over time. You're more likely to see investors using technical analysis in forex and commodities training because traders tend to be more interested in short-term trends.
If you're just starting out in investing, technical analysis can give you a better idea of what the market looks like as a whole before you start investing. You can also rely on technical analysis to help you spot trends as a more seasoned investor. Technical analysis involves sorting through and analyzing large amounts of data, so you have to be able to know how to spot trends within the data you have. You can think of technical analysis as a psychology of investment, because you're trying to determine how investors behave when it comes to a certain security. Technical analysis isn't the only method you should use to determine how to invest, but it's a worthwhile tool to have at your fingertips as you invest.
The field of technical analysis is growing, and you'll find opportunities to use your knowledge in different sectors of business. Your most common career path would be to work as an investment advisor to individuals or businesses, helping clients understand the trends that shape the market. You may also be able to find opportunities helping people plan for their retirements by analyzing what they invest in and helping them see how much longer they need to invest before they retire. You can do this type of work for an investment firm or by starting your own business.
Online courses on Coursera help you understand the strategies and applications of technical analysis. Whether you're an investment professional or an amateur trader who wants to understand the market better, you can gain a practical understanding of how technical analysis works in the real world. You might gain a grasp of how market predictions and models work, and then study how to apply machine learning techniques to analyze the data you have. You can put those methods to work in a way that makes you a more confident investor or trading professional.