University of California San Diego
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Arrays, Business Analysis, C Programming Language Family, Computer Programming, Critical Thinking, Data Management, Data Structures, Graph Theory, Graphs, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Operations Research, Python Programming, Research and Design, Statistical Programming, Strategy and Operations, Theoretical Computer Science
4.6
(15k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Computer Graphics, Computer Programming, Cryptography, Data Management, Data Structures, Entrepreneurship, Java (Software Platform), Java Programming, Javascript, Leadership and Management, Mobile Development, Problem Solving, Programming Principles, Research and Design, Security Engineering, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Development
4.6
(13.6k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Bioinformatics, Entrepreneurship, Experiment, General Accounting, General Statistics, Human Resources, Leadership Development, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Probability & Statistics, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations
4.6
(5k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Applied Machine Learning, Business Psychology, Change Management, Communication, Computer Graphics, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Evaluation, Experience, Experiment, General Statistics, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Leadership and Management, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Marketing, Mathematics, Operations Management, Persona Research, Planning, Probability & Statistics, Problem Solving, R Programming, Research and Design, Social Media, Statistical Programming, Statistical Tests, Strategy and Operations, User Experience, User Experience Design, User Research, Virtual Reality, Web Development
4.5
(3.8k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Apache, Big Data, Business Analysis, Cloud Computing, Computer Architecture, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Data Architecture, Data Management, Data Model, Data Warehousing, Database Administration, Databases, Distributed Computing Architecture, Exploratory Data Analysis, Graph Theory, Graphs, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Mathematics, Modeling, NoSQL, PostgreSQL, Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science
4.5
(13.2k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Bioinformatics, Business Analysis, Business Psychology, Combinatorics, Communication, Computer Programming, Graph Theory, Human Resources, Mathematics, Probability & Statistics, Research and Design, Software, Statistical Programming, Strategy and Operations, Theoretical Computer Science
4.3
(1.1k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Business Psychology, Communication, Computer Programming, Data Management, Data Structures, Entrepreneurship, Estimation, Graph Theory, Graphs, Human Resources, Interview, Java Programming, Javascript, Leadership and Management, Mathematics, Mobile Development, Probability & Statistics, Problem Solving, Programming Principles, Project Management, Statistical Tests, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Development
4.7
(6.7k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Free
Skills you'll gain: Python Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Probability & Statistics, Biostatistics, Bioinformatics, Biology, Statistical Programming, Computer Programming, Machine Learning, Algorithms
4.2
(1.3k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Skills you'll gain: Python Programming, Algorithms, Computer Programming, Strategy and Operations, Theoretical Computer Science, Critical Thinking, Research and Design, Business Analysis, Statistical Programming
4.6
(11.7k reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Theoretical Computer Science, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Algorithms, Game Theory, Spatial Analysis, Computer Programming, Problem Solving, Programming Principles, Computer Programming Tools, Logic, Research and Design, Python Programming, Mathematics, Data Visualization, Statistical Programming
4.4
(2k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months