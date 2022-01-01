University of California, Irvine
A virtual classroom is an online space that allows real-time interaction and connection between teacher and students. Sometimes a virtual classroom is also called distance learning. This emerging educational process also has other positive features, such as on-demand replays of talks and lectures. A virtual classroom is typically operated using customizable virtual classroom software. Sometimes a virtual classroom is part of a hybrid or blended learning setting where online and brick-and-mortar education is combined.
It's important to learn about virtual classrooms because this way of teaching and training is expanding for kindergarten through grade 12 and post-secondary education, as well as for global companies with training programs. Understanding how virtual classrooms work best for students is critical for educators. It is beneficial to learn about the emerging technologies and trends that allow even more future portability and scalability for future students, teachers, and employees where distant web-based corporate training is critical. Learning about virtual classrooms can help you apply strategies to communicate and establish meaningful relationships with students. You can also learn about the pitfalls that beginning virtual classroom teachers encounter and how to overcome them to create an inclusive and thriving online community. In addition, it’s important to learn about the virtual classroom and how you can use it to define and assess at-risk students.
The types of jobs you can get by learning about virtual classrooms span from education to health care to corporate settings, or wherever real-time online program instruction is necessary. Beyond using the virtual classroom to teach or train, you can also enter the business and technology fields that design virtual classroom environments and virtual classroom software. Custom virtual classroom software development is a complex process that incorporates video streaming, collaborative tools, and other features to create a vital and vibrant distance learning environment.
Online courses can help you learn about virtual classrooms through the experiential use of various technologies, such as EPIC, Padlet, Kahoot, Seesaw, Google Classroom, and other G Suite apps. You can learn how to set up virtual classrooms, invite people to the classroom, share content, give assignments, create a digital classroom library, assign and track reading progress, and facilitate virtual collaboration and student activities using game-based strategies and other techniques.