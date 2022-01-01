University of Michigan
Web analytics is a method of gathering and analyzing data from a website. Web analytics allows you to measure such data as who's visiting your website, where they're from, what pages they're viewing, and other types of information. You can use web analytics to measure a site that you have administrative access to so that you can determine what content is popular and resonating with clients or site viewers. It's a powerful tool to have as a web administrator because you can make changes to your site to attract or retain more visitors.
You can use web analytics to see what's working with your website as well as to identify any problems that you might have with your site so that you can optimize its performance. Web analytics can show you the patterns of traffic on your site, which pages viewers go to most, and what content attracts the most visitors. You can also see the demographics of your website visitors as well as what platforms or devices they're using to view your site. It's important to learn how to view and process the data that web analytics can provide you so that you can make your site the most effective that it can be.
Once you've gained a knowledge of web analytics, you can use your skills to advance in your career. If you're looking to start a new career, you can look for jobs in the growing field of web analytics, where companies of all types are looking to harness data and make the most of their online presence. You can also seek job opportunities within the company where you already work, or you can try to strike out on your own as a freelance web analyst or consultant.
Online courses on Coursera will help you do more than just learn the basics of web analytics. Instructors will help you gain a thorough knowledge of web analytics as well as apply what you've learned in practical ways. You'll be able to understand web analytics thoroughly, which will give you a definite advantage in this innovative field. You'll be able to carry your newfound skills and confidence into a better position within your current workplace or an entirely new career.