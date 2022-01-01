École Polytechnique
Wind energy involves generating electricity by harnessing the kinetic energy of natural air flows. Wind energy can be broken down into three basic types. Utility-scale wind energy involves generating power grid electricity with turbines of more than 100 kilowatts. Distributed wind energy involves turbines of less than 100 kilowatts, which typically power off-grid homes and businesses. Offshore wind energy involves the use of wind farms that are positioned in oceans.
Learning about wind energy, which is a clean and sustainable fuel source, gives you the opportunity to help minimize society's reliance on fossil fuels, which pollute the environment and damage human health. Wind energy is also a growing industry in the United States, accounting for over $10 billion in annual investments.
Learning about wind energy can prepare you for various jobs designing, manufacturing, installing, and repairing wind turbines. Researchers in the field use computer models and resource assessments to determine the pros and cons of different turbine designs and their placements. Wind turbine technicians are tasked with installing, operating, and maintaining the turbines. This is one of the fastest growing job fields in the U.S. Knowledge of the field can also prepare you for a job in turbine sales and marketing.
Online courses can help you gain an understanding of the fields of meteorology and aerodynamics, both of which directly relate to wind energy. You'll also learn about electrical power systems, wind resource estimations, and energy engineering techniques. Instructors will provide lessons in the forms of video lectures and reading assignments. Quizzes will help you assess your knowledge throughout the course. Flexible deadlines and easy access to course materials allow you to work according to your personal schedule.