Founded in 1769, Dartmouth is a member of the Ivy League and consistently ranks among the world’s greatest academic institutions. Dartmouth has forged a singular identity for combining its deep commitment to outstanding undergraduate liberal arts and graduate education with distinguished research and scholarship in the Arts and Sciences and its four leading graduate schools—the Geisel School of Medicine, the Guarini School of Graduate and Advanced Studies, Thayer School of Engineering, and the Tuck School of Business.

C Programming with Linux
C Programming with Linux Specialization

Strategic Leadership: Impact, Change, and Decision-Making
Strategic Leadership: Impact, Change, and Decision-Making Specialization

Amanda C. Graham

Amanda C. Graham

Academic Director
Irving Institute for Energy and Society
Petra Bonfert-Taylor

Petra Bonfert-Taylor

Professor of Engineering | Associate Dean for Diversity and Inclusion
Thayer School of Engineering
Sydney Finkelstein

Sydney Finkelstein

Steven Roth Professor of Management
Tuck School of Business
