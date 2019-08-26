MS in Management: Digital Transformation in Healthcare
Northeastern University
Accredited diploma
Offered by Northeastern University D’Amore-McKim School of Business
Taught in English
Engage in live connect session and group discussions
12-24 months
10 courses total, 8 courses and 2 elective courses
100% online
The MSM degree offers true flexibility
$24k tuition
Learn cutting-edge skills to be a high-impact digital change agent leading innovation as a manager in the healthcare field in a program that brings together the world's #1 hospital with a top academic research institution.
In this innovative new MS in Management program from Northeastern’s D’Amore-McKim School of Business, created and taught in collaboration with Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, you can master the technical skills, regulatory frameworks, and managerial competencies to lead the digital transformation of healthcare in your organization. As a graduate of this program, you will join the next generation of innovators who will improve healthcare globally. The program is especially ideal for current healthcare managers and executives who want to leverage cutting-edge practices in digital transformation, current healthcare workers who want to move into management careers in the field, and managers and executives outside of healthcare who want to transition into the field.
Prepare for the new world of digital healthcare
In coming together to create this opportunity, Northeastern and the Mayo Clinic represent an extraordinary partnership in which the world’s #1 hospital is joining a top academic research institution with a long-standing reputation for digital innovation, research, and business leadership. By combining world-class healthcare expertise with world-class learning, the result is a program in which you can focus on the essential skills necessary to succeed in our rapidly evolving digital and virtual world, including strategic healthcare management, healthcare transformation, and digital health. At a moment in which a revolutionary “new normal” has drastically altered the way healthcare is delivered globally, this is the ideal time to master the cutting-edge skills that are swiftly becoming essential in the healthcare field.
Benefit from academic excellence and healthcare expertise
As a student in this program, you will learn from a team of star faculty from Northeastern’s D’Amore-McKim School of Business, Bouvé College of Health Sciences, and Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, plus top executives from Mayo Clinic. The collective real-world expertise of the program’s faculty serves to ensure that the skills you learn are directly applicable to your chosen career path. This is further bolstered by the fact that each course in the program starts with a case study drawn directly from Mayo Clinic. As you advance through the program, you’ll analyze these case studies, interact with experts, do hands-on projects, and more. The specially developed case studies from the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science are timely and up-to-the-minute, further ensuring that you are mastering cutting-edge, job-ready skills.
Prepare for management careers as a digital change agent
If you are currently a manager or an executive working in the healthcare field, you have an opportunity with this pioneering program to build fluency with the latest techniques, technologies, and tools powering digital transformation across institutions. Earning your master’s through this unique program is an ideal way to solidify your status as an innovation leader. If you are a manager or executive working outside of healthcare who wants to enter this dynamic field, you’ll have the opportunity to learn directly from the world’s leading healthcare experts from Mayo clinic in a rigorous program defined by Northeastern’s longstanding commitment to academic excellence. And if you are a current healthcare worker eager to build a management career, you can learn the vital combination of leadership and technical skills that will enable you to pursue new opportunities.
The early application deadline for the Fall 2022 cohort is June 7, 2022.
The final application deadline for the Fall 2022 cohort is July 7, 2022.
Classes for the Fall 2022 cohort will begin in September.
About the Program
Admissions
This program is for managers or executives in hospital systems and other healthcare organizations who want to leverage cutting-edge practices in digital transformation. It is also designed for healthcare workers who would like a change in career path to one in management in the healthcare industry and managers and executives outside of healthcare who want to transition into the field. GRE or GMAT optional.Learn more about admissions
Academics
Northeastern faculty from the D’Amore-McKim School of Business and the Bouvé College of Health Sciences will co-teach select courses with Mayo Clinic faculty. Some of the Northeastern professors are experts in areas such as innovation, business management, change management, and digital technology. Others are medical doctors, former hospital executives and consultants to major medtech companies.Learn more about academics
Careers
In 12 months you can earn an exceptional master’s degree, designed to position you as an innovator and leader in this fast changing field. You’ll learn what it takes to drive digital transformation right now— and you’ll also get the skills you need to be a digital transformation leader into the future, even as technologies change. You’ll develop future-forward knowledge and skills in three key areas: Strategic Healthcare Management, Healthcare Transformation, and Digital Health.Learn more about careers
Student experience
You’ll practice by doing, not just reading and viewing. You’ll practice –and get feedback—throughout the entire course, not just at the endpoint. You’ll be able to hone your skills on live projects inside your own organization, integrated with your work, or on a case study. You’ll analyze examples, interact with experts, do hands-on projects, and more.Learn more about student experience
About Northeastern University
Northeastern is known for its connections to employers and their real-world needs – and for developing skilled and practiced talent that delivers. Experiential learning programs that prepare talent to deliver on those needs is a Northeastern signature.Learn more about Northeastern University
About Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science
Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science is the teaching hospital division of Mayo Clinic, the nation’s top-ranked hospital system. You’ll learn from faculty from Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, plus top executives from Mayo Clinic.Learn more about Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science
Events
Fall 2022 Cohort Early Application Deadline
Fall 2022 Cohort Final Application Deadline
Fall 2022 Cohort Classes Begin
Frequently Asked Questions
Coursera does not grant credit, and does not represent that any institution other than the degree granting institution will recognize the credit or credential awarded by the institution; the decision to grant, accept, or transfer credit is subject to the sole and absolute discretion of an educational institution.
We encourage you to investigate whether this degree meets your academic and/or professional needs before applying.