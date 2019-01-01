ESSEC Business School Logo

For over a century, ESSEC has been developing a state-of-the-art educational program that gives the individual pride of place in its learning model, promoting the values of freedom, openness, innovation and responsibility. Preparing future managers to reconcile personal interests with collective responsibility, giving consideration to the common good in their decision-making, and weighing economic challenges against the social costs are some of the objectives ESSEC has set for itself. Its ultimate goal? To create a global world that has meaning for us all.

Courses and Specializations

Hotel Management: Distribution, Revenue and Demand Management
Hotel Management: Distribution, Revenue and Demand Management Specialization

Available now

L'investissement à impact, la finance qui change le monde
L'investissement à impact, la finance qui change le monde Specialization

Available now

Negotiation, Mediation and Conflict Resolution
Negotiation, Mediation and Conflict Resolution Specialization

Available now

Strategic Business Analytics
Strategic Business Analytics Specialization

Available now

Alan Jenkins

Alan Jenkins

Professor
Management
Alex Slors

Alex Slors

Independent Hotel Asset Manager & Development Consultant
Asset Management
Anne-Claire Pache

Anne-Claire Pache

Professeur titulaire de la Chaire Philanthropie - ESSEC Business School
Chaire Philanthropie
Arnaud De Bruyn

Arnaud De Bruyn

Professor at ESSEC Business School
Marketing department
Arthur Gautier

Arthur Gautier

Directeur exécutif de la Chaire Philanthropie - ESSEC Business School
Chaire Philanthropie
Augustin Cacot

Augustin Cacot

Director of Customer Success, EMEA
DUETTO
Aurélien Colson

Aurélien Colson

Professor, ESSEC Business School - Director, IRENE Paris, Singapore & Brussels
Political Science
Brendan May

Brendan May

COO Livabout
David AUTISSIER

David AUTISSIER

Directeur Exécutif de la Chaire ESSEC du Changement
Management
David Turnbull

David Turnbull

Co-Founder and CCO
SnapShot
Edgar Morin

Edgar Morin

Professeur, sociologue et philosophe
Gilles PANCZER

Gilles PANCZER

Directeur Conseil Excellence Opérationnelle et Transformation
Management
Isabelle VANDANGEON-DERUMEZ

Isabelle VANDANGEON-DERUMEZ

Chercheur associé Chaire ESSEC du Changement
Management
Jean-Christophe PATOUT

Jean-Christophe PATOUT

Directeur Excellence Opérationnelle
Management
Jean-Marie PERETTI

Jean-Marie PERETTI

Professeur à l'ESSEC
Management
Jean-Michel MOUTOT

Jean-Michel MOUTOT

Chercheur associé dans la Chaire ESSEC du Changement
Management
Joseph Maila

Joseph Maila

Junko TAKAGI

Junko TAKAGI

Professeur titulaire de la chaire Leadership & Diversity
Département Management
Laurent Bibard

Laurent Bibard

Professeur de Management
titulaire de la chaire Edgar Morin de la Complexité
Lennert De Jong

Lennert De Jong

Commercial Director
Citizen Hotels
Martin Soler

Martin Soler

Independent Marketing Consultant
Nathaniel Green

Nathaniel Green

Senior Global Solutions Engineer
DUETTO
Nicolas Glady

Nicolas Glady

Associate professor, at ESSEC Business School
Marketing Department
Nicolas Graf

Nicolas Graf

Professeur
Management
Patricia BEAUMONT

Patricia BEAUMONT

Directrice Conseil Qualité et fonctions supports
Management
Peter O'Connor

Peter O'Connor

Professor of information systems, Director of the MBA in Hospitality Management
Information systems
Sylvain D’HOOGHE

Sylvain D’HOOGHE

Manager Excellence Opérationnelle
Management
Thierry Sibieude

Thierry Sibieude

Professeur
Droit et Environnement de l'Entreprise
