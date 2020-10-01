Our free Coursera for Campus Student plan helps you build skills to add to your resume with unlimited Guided Projects and 1 free course per year
Enter your school email to get started.
Ensure the address is correct before submitting. You will be required to verify your address before joining the program.
I was able to apply to an internship because of a new skill I developed with a Coursera course! It may be a small step for some people, but before, I wasn't even able to apply, and now, I have opened many doors for my professional future!
- Isabella Venturim Teixeira
See how they're achieving their goals:
Source: Coursera Learner Outcomes Survey* 2020
*The Coursera Learner Outcomes Survey is sent to learners 6 months after they complete a course on Coursera.
The Coursera for Campus Student plan allows individual university and college students to sign up for unlimited Guided Projects and one free course per year.
Your university will need to sign up for a Coursera for Campus Institution plan to provide you with access to more courses and Guided Projects. We suggest that you reach out to your university administration. You can still visit Coursera.org as a general learner and sign up to audit courses for free.
Starting on October 1, 2020, and over the following week, your student account will migrate to a free Coursera for Campus Student plan account, which provides access to unlimited Guided Projects and one free course per year along with online support. You will have two months to finish any courses that you had enrolled in on or prior to September 30, 2020, after which you will be unenrolled from any courses you have not completed. If you are interested in getting full access to all courses, please reach out to your University administration.
The Coursera for Campus Student plan is available to full-time, part-time, community college, and university students. To verify eligibility, we are using a database of publicly available college and university email domains. To gain access, sign up with your university or college-issued email address. If your email domain is included on Coursera’s list of universities and colleges, you will be granted access to the Student plan. If not, please provide your school information so we can work to grant access to students at your school. Once we validate the information provided and launch a program we inform you by email. Due to the volume of students, this may take a few weeks. We appreciate your patience.
Unfortunately, we are unable to verify email addresses from non-university domains such as Gmail, Hotmail, and Yahoo. If you do not have an email address with your university domain, please reach out to your university administration to get an email account issued. If we’re unable to recognize the university email domain that you’ve entered, you’ll be prompted to provide more information about your university. If we’re able to validate your status as a student with that information, you’ll receive an email notifying you of your eligibility. As you wait for your request to be processed, you can start learning with free courses for college students.
You may not be able to join if we weren’t able to validate your university-issued email address with our database, or if you’re a student at a Coursera partner institution that needs to approve access. Please fill out the form when you’re prompted during the enrollment flow and you’ll receive an email if we’re able to confirm your eligibility for the program. In the meantime, you can start learning with free courses for college students.
Yes! Coursera recently launched CourseMatch. This machine learning tool automatically matches your college or university catalog to the most relevant courses on Coursera.
After you enroll in the Coursera for Campus Student plan, your college or university may receive anonymized information about what you’re learning if university leaders are considering bringing Coursera to your institution through Coursera for Campus. If your college or university decides to participate in Coursera for Campus, your learning information from Coursera for Campus Student plan will be visible to the administrators from your college or university that are managing the Coursera for Campus program.
If you’re not eligible for this initiative, you can visit Coursera.org and sign up to take courses. There are several options for gaining access including free online courses during COVID-19. You can also audit courses for free or apply for financial aid. If you need technical support using Coursera, please visit our Learner Help Center for articles to commonly-asked questions. We appreciate your interest in Coursera and hope we can help you continue learning in these challenging times.
This offering is available to students around the world. We value our global community immensely and we deeply regret the need to withhold services from anyone in certain sanctioned regions in order to remain in compliance with U.S. law. Our team is continually exploring options to expand access and we hope one day to offer unrestricted access throughout the world. For more information, please go here.
We are pleased to offer online help centers for students using the Coursera for Campus Student plan here.