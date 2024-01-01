Datasheet
Employee Upskilling One-Pager
Upskill and reskill your government talent
With more than 129 million registered learners, including more than 22 million in the U.S., Coursera helps organizations build competitive workforces by closing skills gaps.
Learners on Coursera acquire skills by engaging with content from over 300 leading universities and companies. We offer a range of formats to meet different skill needs—from hands-on projects and courses to job-ready certificate and degree programs.
Learn how Coursera can help your agency offer job-based learning to employees and streamline service delivery in support of your mission.