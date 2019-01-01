Profile

B​aye Gaspard is an experienced software security analyst who conducted and led more than 7 security audits for the past 6 years, auditing and securing more than 5 banks in Central, East, and West Africa. Three big online payment solutions, ministries as well as seaports. He helped many companies save and prevent damages worth several million dollars. He also worked on using machine learning to analyze traffic and classify anomalies. He got certified in many disciplines including certifications from Google (Google software specialist), Facebook artificial intelligence division, Fortinet Network certified expert, SCRUM, ISC2 certification on utilizing big data, Cybrary (CISSP, CISM, CISA, PMP, python 3.6 for security professionals), e-business transactions by the International Trade Centre(ITC) and United Nations (building and Securing E-business systems). He has extensive knowledge of Linux systems. He configured and deployed many Linux servers. Some of them include; Nginx web server, Postfix mail server, DNS and secured it with DNSSEC. He performed CI/CD with Ansible and encrypted the data using ansible vault, Docker, Xen hypervisor, and many more, compiled from source code using the Linux terminal.

Master How to Manage Linux Applications

Getting Started with Linux Terminal

The Pytorch basics you need to start your ML projects

Write your own Python tool to footprint a web application

Build a simple API-driven e-commerce application

