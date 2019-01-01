Profile

C. K. Gunsalus

Director of the National Center for Professional and Research Ethics (NCPRE), Professor Emerita of Business, and Research Professor at the Coordinated Science Laboratory

    Bio

    C. K. Gunsalus, an attorney, is professor emerita of business and research professor at the Coordinated Science Laboratory at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. A nationally recognized expert on matters of leadership, professionalism, ethics, organizational integrity and whistleblowing, her professional interests include conflict resolution, negotiation and persuasion, teamwork, and research ethics. She has an extensive track record of teaching, developing and coaching leaders, and assisting dysfunctional organizations in working more effectively and in grappling with ethical issues central to their work. She has filled a range of administrative roles at Illinois and been on the faculties of the Colleges of Business, Law, Medicine and Engineering, teaching leadership, ethics, change management, negotiation and client counseling and interviewing. Among other honors, she was one of 15 finalists for the 2013 Economist Intelligence Unit Best Business Professor of the Year award, is an elected fellow of the American Association of the Advancement of Science (AAAS), served on the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism, chaired the AAAS Committee on Scientific Freedom and Responsibility, and was President for eight years of the Urbana School Board. Her published work includes two books: The Young Professional’s Survival Guide: From Cab Fares to Moral Snares (2012) and The College Administrator’s Survival Guide (2006), both published by the Harvard University Press.

    Courses

    Shaping Your Professional Brand

    Professional IQ Capstone

    Leadership and Influence

    Foundations of Professional Identity

