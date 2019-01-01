Profile

Lionel Martellini, PhD

EDHEC-Risk Institute, Director

    Professor Lionel Martellini, is Director of EDHECRisk Institute. He conducts research in a broad range of topics related to investment solutions for individual and institutional investors, equity and fixed-income portfolio construction, risk management and derivatives valuation. He was previously on the faculty of the University of Southern California and has held a visiting position at Princeton University. He sits on the editorial boards of various journals, including the Journal of Alternative Investments and the Journal of Portfolio Management. He holds a PhD in Finance from the Haas School of Business, University of California at Berkeley. Outside of his activities in finance, he recently completed a PhD in Relativistic Astrophysics (University Côte d’Azur) and has become a member of the LIGO/Virgo international collaboration for the observation of gravitational waves.

    Python and Machine Learning for Asset Management

    Introduction to Portfolio Construction and Analysis with Python

    Advanced Portfolio Construction and Analysis with Python

