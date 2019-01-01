Erica Corbellini is a Professor of Management in Fashion and Luxury Companies at Università Bocconi and since 2014 Director of the Master in Fashion, Experience & Design Management (MAFED). She was visiting professor at a number of International Business Schools.
Her areas of expertise include industry analysis and business models evolution, communications and digital strategy.
She has successfully published several books on the fashion and luxury industries, the last one in English (Corbellini, Saviolo, Managing Fashion and Luxury Companies, Etas 2009).