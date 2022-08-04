Kamil Wais is a contractor represented by 7N Consultancy Agency. At Roche he leads Real-World-Data Insights Engineering Team of R & Shiny developers. He is a Data Scientist, Scientific Software Engineer and a certified Agile Project Manager. He has PhD in History, as well as MSc in Sociology, and postgraduate degree in Statistical Methods in Business. Previously, he was a social researcher and academic teacher. He has a personal mission to help people to learn how to work with with data to better understand the world and thus make better decisions.