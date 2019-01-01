Matthew Griffin is the Director of Community for Ultimaker North America. He is currently finishing a book on design for 3D printing and is a writer, teacher, and consultant covering topics such as 3D Printing, electronics hobbyists, and more. He has taught Digital Fabrication at Maryland Institute College of Arts (MICA). He has been a regular contributor to MAKE Magazine including the annual Make: Ultimate Guide to 3DP series. Previously, he was community manager at Makerbot Industries and Director of Community & Support at Adafruit.