Michelle Millar Fisher

Curatorial Assistant

    Bio

    Michelle Millar Fisher is an architecture and design historian whose research is centered upon architecture in translation and social histories of the everyday built environment. She is currently completing her doctorate in art history at the City University of New York Graduate Center. She is a Curatorial Assistant at the Museum of Modern Art, New York, where she co-organized the exhibitions Design and Violence, This Is for Everyone: Design Experiments for the Common Good, From the Collection, 1960-1969 and, most recently, the 2017 exhibition Items: Is Fashion Modern? and the accompanying scholarly catalogue. She frequently lectures at conferences and symposia, and teaches widely. She is co-founder of the Kress Foundation-funded collaborative digital humanities project ArtHistoryTeachingResource.org. Her forthcoming book chapter, “Work Becomes Play: Toy Design, Creative Play, and Unlearning in the Bauhaus Legacy” will be published in spring 2018 in Childhood by Design: Toys and the Material Culture of Childhood, 1700-present, (ed. Megan Brandow-Faller, Bloomsbury Press).

    Courses

    Fashion as Design

