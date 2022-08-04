Profile

Nourhan Abdel Baki

Graphic Designer & TA in AUC

Bio

انا خريجة الجامعة الأمريكية قسم تصميم جرافيكي. إشتغلت في وكالات دعاية وإعلان مختلفة لمدة سنة و نص. حاليا بساعد في التدريس في الجامعة و بتشتغل في العمل الحر في التصميم الجرافيكي بقالي حوالي خمس سنين.

Courses

للمبتدئين: تعديل الأشكال Adobe Illustrator

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Topics

Popular Certificates

Featured Articles

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder