Profile

Tricia Bagley

Data Scientist

Bio

My professional mission is to help people find the actions in their data. It’s led me from an early career in broadcasting to roles in the marketing and data domains with activities including creating and coordinating marketing campaigns, mining quantitative and qualitative data for insights, and building data stores. My area of expertise is building and supporting the architecture of survey workflows using scientific method to make sure we know what we are measuring and are measuring it accurately, so that decisions can be made confidently with the collected data. Maximizing the potential of collaborations is the theme threaded throughout my body of work because let’s face it, we can’t find actions in the data without learning from stakeholders what is meaningful and necessary to achieve an organization’s goal. I have my Master of Science in Data Science with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration and Marketing which offer opportunities to connect the moving parts of any project or the business areas within organizations. The most rewarding part of my work is the synergy that occurs when resources, insights from data, and human capital come together to meet strategic goals.

Courses

User Experience Design with Disney Creative Strategy in Miro

Manage Idea Generation with Brainwriting in Miro

User Interface (UI) Design with Wireframes in Miro

Use a Lean UX Canvas for User Centered Design in Miro

Leverage a Johari Window to Develop Strong Teams in Miro

Leverage Icebreaker Tools to Run Inclusive Meetings in Miro

Engagement Mapping to Enhance the User Experience in Miro

Streamline Business Processes with Swimlanes in Miro

Collaborate on Files in Slack: Local & Google Drive Integrations

Identify UX Opportunities with Service Blueprints in Miro

Create a Business Model Canvas in Miro

Design and Visualize Impact Metrics in Miro

Predict Sales and Forecast Trends in Google Sheets

Create an Agile Transformation Roadmap in Miro

Optimize Digital Experiences with Service Blueprints in Miro

Cut Time to Production with Action Mapping in Miro

Leverage Meeting Productivity Tools in Miro

Examine 508 Compliance & Accessibility in Chrome Extensions

Align Design Teams with SCAMPER Brainstorming in Miro

Draw out Creative Ideas with Reverse Brainstorming in Miro

iPhone Application Flow with Wireframes in Miro

Plan Projects and Brainstorm with Mind Maps in Miro

Enhance User Interface Design with Mood Boards in Miro

Design User Interface (UI) Flow to Improve UX in Miro

Leverage Attention Management to Facilitate Meetings in Miro

Build a User Experience (UX) Map in Miro

Manage Agile Workflows with Product Roadmaps in Miro

Create Personas to Represent Targeted Users in Miro

PEST Analysis with Service Blueprints in Miro

Enhance Organizational Communications with Slack

Gain Actionable Feedback with a 4Ls Retrospective in Miro

Generate an Opportunity Solution Tree in Miro

Introduction to User Experience Building Blocks in Miro

Statistical Forecasting Techniques in Google Sheets

Create User Journey Maps with Loops in Miro

Customer Journey Maps with IoT Touchpoints in Miro

Build a Lean Workflow with Kanban Frameworks in Miro

Develop a UX Customer Problem Statement in Miro

Net Promoter Score (NPS) and Sentiment Analysis in Miro

Inspect ADA Compliance with Chrome Screen Reader Extensions

Grab Data Fast with Vertical and Horizontal LOOKUP

Visualize Project Milestones with Gantt Charts in Miro

Build Accessible and 508 Compliant Surveys in SurveyMonkey

Draw a Wireframe in Miro

Create an Empathy Map in Miro

Webpage Design with Wireframes in Miro

Get Started with User Experience (UX) Design in Miro

Align Continuous Improvements with Impact Mapping in Miro

Define Product Vision with User Experience Maps in Miro

Visualize Complex Projects with Flow Charts in Miro

Product Roadmap Recovery in Miro

Design a User Interface (UI) Story Map in Miro

Look Mock Analyze to Find Strengths & Weaknesses in Miro

Analysis of Variance with ANOVA in Google Sheets

Create Interactive Prototypes with Webpage Linkage in Miro

Value Chain Analysis and Visualization in Miro

Design a User Experience Survey in SurveyMonkey

Design a Remote Sprint to Test Prototypes in Miro

Streamline User Experience Flow with Sitemaps in Miro

Involve Critical Players with Stakeholder Maps in Miro

Make Continuous Improvements with Retrospective Maps in Miro

Conduct a 5 Whys Analysis in Miro

Take a Critical Path Approach to UX Maps in Miro

Create an Affinity Diagram in Miro

Stay Results-Focused with S.M.A.R.T. Goals in Miro

Analyze User Experience (UX) Survey Data in Miro

Apply Fibonacci Scales to Agile Project Estimation in Miro

Create Affinity Diagrams to Organize Ideas in Miro

Get Started with Empathy Mapping the User Experience in Miro

User Strategy Development with Wardley Maps in Miro

Draw Insights with Crosstabs Reports in Google Sheets

Communicate UX Research with Empathy Maps in Miro

Build Inclusive User Personas in Miro

Generate a User Experience (UX) Onboarding Map in Miro

Leveraging Real-Time Analytics in Slack

Create a Balanced Scorecard to Align Priorities in Miro

Create User Stories in Miro

Design Remote Meeting Boards in Miro

Turn Wireframes into Clickable Prototypes in Miro

Identify UX Pain Points with Empathy Maps in Miro

Leveraging Mentions and Threads in Slack

Create a User Journey Map in Miro

Identify One Source of Truth with a Project Wall in Miro

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder