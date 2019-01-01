Profile

Witold Henisz

Deloitte & Touche Professor of Management Founder, ESG Analytics Lab

    Bio

    Witold J. Henisz is the Deloitte & Touche Professor of Management in Honor of Russell E. Palmer, former Managing Partner at The Wharton School, The University of Pennsylvania. He is also Director of the Wharton Political Risk Lab and the founder of the Wharton ESG Analytics Lab. His research examines the impact of political hazards as well as environmental, social and governance factors more broadly on the strategy and valuation of global corporations. This work analyzes best practices in corporate diplomacy to win the hearts and minds of external stakeholders as well as the measurement thereof. It has been published in top-ranked journals in international business, management, international studies and sociology and he is the author of the book “Corporate Diplomacy: Building Reputations and Relationships with External Stakeholders”. Witold has won multiple teaching awards at the graduate and undergraduate levels including being named Iron Prof, 2019 and an Aspen Institute Ideas Worth Teaching Award Winner, 2020. He also teaches extensively on the topic of Corporate Diplomacy as well as ESG integration in open enrollment and custom executive education programs. He served as the academic co-Director in the development of the stakeholder engagement KEROVKA crisis management simulation. He has authored numerous teaching cases highlighting best practices Corporate Diplomacy including a new suite of cases exploring best practices in ESG integration across a range of asset classes. He is currently a principal in the consultancy PRIMA LLC whose clients span multinational firms, asset managers, intergovernmental organizations and non-governmental organizations including Anglo Gold Ashanti, Rio Tinto, Gabriel Resources, Shell Corporation, Eaton Vance, Engine No 1, EY, Lockheed Martin, The World Bank, The Inter-American Development Bank, The International Finance Corporation and the World Wildlife Fund. He previously worked for The International Monetary Fund.

    Courses

    ESG Risks and Opportunities

