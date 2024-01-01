    Courses - English

    Azure Backup, Security, and Compliance Administration

    Azure Cloud Services

    Azure Identity and Networking Essentials

    Azure Monitoring and Analytics Fundamentals

    Azure Network Configuration

    Cloud Computing Essentials with Azure Management

    Cybersecurity and Privacy

    Essential Aspects of Software, Hardware, and Data Backup

    Technical Diagnostics and Troubleshooting Techniques

    The Microsoft 365 Ecosystem

    Other topics to explore

