The Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) is a specialised public institution which is recognised as an institute of national importance by the 1959 act of the Indian parliament. Established in 1931, this unique institution is one of the oldest institutions in India focused on teaching, application and research in the field of statistics and analytics.
In this postgraduate credential program, you’ll learn the statistical tools and concepts necessary to make data-driven decisions and advance your career in the fields of applied statistics and quantitative analytics. The program—which leverages expertise used by the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) to train the India Statistical Services department—emphasizes the use of real-world data, including Indian public government and world bank datasets. As you advance through the program, you’ll gain job-ready applied skills and develop experience with in-demand data analysis tools like python and R as you explore public data to address real-world problems.