Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

A​ curious nature

Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to create your own definition of genius

  • The internal and external factors that allow genius to flourish

  • Which attributes are commonly found in those deemed to be "geniuses"

Skills you will gain

  • Creativity
  • Art
  • History
  • Psychology
  • Art History
Yale University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Genius Defined, Genius Denied , Genius and Geography

7 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 207 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

First Things First

7 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 259 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

What Makes Genius?

6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 163 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

9 hours to complete

Disruption, Genius and Morality, Genius and “Disability”

9 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 84 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

