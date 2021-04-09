This web-based video course focuses on the importance of prevention and risk reduction in decreasing cancer occurrences. All learners will need to watch the video modules, read associated articles, and achieve a passing score of 80% on quizzes in order to complete the course. After completing the course, learners will receive a link to claim continuing medical and nursing education credit.
2021 Cancer Prevention Web-Based Activity (CE eligible)University of Virginia
About this Course
What you will learn
Understand the significance of preventing, rather than treating, cancers
Understand the link between business and corporate practices and public health.
Be aware of and able to promote risk-reduction strategies and healthy lifestyle choices
Be able to use this information to impact change at a macro and micro level to influence public health reducing incidences of cancer diagnoses.
Skills you will gain
- healthcare
- Leadership
- Risk Assessment
- prevention
Offered by
University of Virginia
A premier institution of higher education, The University of Virginia offers outstanding academics, world-class faculty, and an inspiring, supportive environment. Founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819, the University is guided by his vision of discovery, innovation, and development of the full potential of students from all walks of life. Through these courses, global learners have an opportunity to study with renowned scholars and thought leaders.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to the Cancer Prevention Workshop
1. Debbie Dingell, MS, US Representative (Michigan, 12th District) and Sponsor for the National Cancer Prevention Caucus 2. William U. “Bill” Couzens, Founder and President of Less Cancer 3. Program and Continuing Education Information Andrea Zimmerman, EdD, Learning Engineer, Continuing Medical Education, University of Virginia 4. Role of continuing education in healthcare Jann Balmer, PhD, RN, FACEHP, Director of Continuing Medical Education, University of Virginia; Chairperson of Less Cancer Board of Directors 5. Importance in interprofessional healthcare Kathryn Reid, PhD, RN, FNP-C, CNL, Associate Professor of Nursing and Lead Nurse Planner of School of Nursing Continuing Education, University of Virginia 6. Importance of primary care as first line of intervention Kathleen Haden, MSN, RN, ANP, Nursing Content Expert; Nurse Practitioner of Surgical Oncology, University of Virginia
Less Cancer Leaders
Congressional Leadership in Cancer Prevention Efforts
Vaping, E-cigarettes, and Tobacco Interventions
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
Who are the Speakers and Planning Committee?
Is this activity accredited for continuing education?
Do any Speakers or Planning Committee Members disclose a Conflict of Interest?
When does this enduring material expire?
What is Less Cancer and where can I find more information?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.