What you will learn

  • Understand the significance of preventing, rather than treating, cancers

  • Understand the link between business and corporate practices and public health.

  • Be aware of and able to promote risk-reduction strategies and healthy lifestyle choices

  • Be able to use this information to impact change at a macro and micro level to influence public health reducing incidences of cancer diagnoses.

Skills you will gain

  • healthcare
  • Leadership
  • Risk Assessment
  • prevention
University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Welcome to the Cancer Prevention Workshop

Week 2

Less Cancer Leaders

Week 3

Congressional Leadership in Cancer Prevention Efforts

Week 4

Vaping, E-cigarettes, and Tobacco Interventions

