2021 Cancer Prevention Web-Based Activity (CE eligible) by University of Virginia
About the Course
This web-based video course focuses on the importance of prevention and risk reduction in decreasing cancer occurrences. All learners will need to watch the video modules, read associated articles, and achieve a passing score of 80% on quizzes in order to complete the course. After completing the course, learners will receive a link to claim continuing medical and nursing education credit.
DESCRIPTION
Next Generation Choices Foundation (NGCF or Less Cancer), lesscancer.org, in conjunction with the University of Virginia and American University, promotes a prevention paradigm for addressing the alarming trend of increasing cancer incidences and raises awareness of cancer prevention to make risk reduction and prevention a vital part of the cancer paradigm for all people. This is a departure from previous treatment-focused approaches that talked about beating, conquering, or curing cancer. Many cancers are preventable by reducing risk factors, such as PFAS and lead corrosion in water supply and infrastructure, use of tobacco products, ultraviolet light exposure, asbestos exposure, specific contaminants and pollution sources, disparities and inequities, and promoting healthy lifestyle choices, such as diet, exercise, and nutrition.
